Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 7.8% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VGIT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,498. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

