S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires 1,380 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 3.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $195.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

