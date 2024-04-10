First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,550 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises approximately 6.5% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in First Solar by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in First Solar by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Stock Up 0.0 %

FSLR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.73. 1,276,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,158. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.61.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

