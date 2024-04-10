Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $558.82. The company had a trading volume of 218,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $534.05 and a 200-day moving average of $464.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.31.

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

