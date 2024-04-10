S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 14.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,798,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,421,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

