PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,736,000 after buying an additional 920,032 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,812,000 after purchasing an additional 595,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,717,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,232,000 after acquiring an additional 806,306 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.57. 1,868,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,760,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.48. The stock has a market cap of $231.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

