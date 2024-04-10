Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 1,025 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 180.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Netflix by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $614.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

