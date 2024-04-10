Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Netflix by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

NFLX stock opened at $618.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $598.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.42.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

