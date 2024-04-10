Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $170.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $234.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.