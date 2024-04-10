Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

APD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

APD stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.64. The stock had a trading volume of 618,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,904. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

