Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. 317,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,007. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $269,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

