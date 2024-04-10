Citigroup Raises DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $80.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $76.07. 954,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,156. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

