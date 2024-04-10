Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Citigroup

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $1.10 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s previous close.

Smart Share Global Price Performance

EM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 143,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,276. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $178.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.48. Smart Share Global has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 444,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Smart Share Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.