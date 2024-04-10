Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Westlake Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of WLK traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.63. 265,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,060. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

