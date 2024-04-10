Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

SHIP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 224,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,815. The company has a market cap of $171.94 million, a P/E ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.80. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $39.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

