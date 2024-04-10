Citigroup Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $67.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

OLN stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.65. 416,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,620. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 20.8% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 90,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,132,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

