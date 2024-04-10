Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $168.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.82. 13,632,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,520,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.33 and its 200-day moving average is $139.28. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $158.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

