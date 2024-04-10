Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 63,763 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 63,763 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $58,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total value of $4,090,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,806,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,803,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,074,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total transaction of $4,090,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,806,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,803,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,175 shares of company stock worth $260,851,046. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.17. 498,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,730. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.79. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $290.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.