BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Down 1.2%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $785.08 and last traded at $794.31. 139,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 600,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $803.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $809.20 and its 200 day moving average is $750.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

