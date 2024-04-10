AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Down 0.7%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 9,342,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 37,963,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.