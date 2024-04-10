Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

KTOS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. 553,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $65,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,794.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,038 shares of company stock valued at $738,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

