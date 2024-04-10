Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.41.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBR.B

Quebecor Price Performance

About Quebecor

Shares of QBR.B traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$29.86. 122,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$27.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.68.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.