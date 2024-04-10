Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$76.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 target price on Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.83.

TSE CCA traded down C$1.81 on Wednesday, reaching C$56.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,552. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.78 and a 52 week high of C$72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$60.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.66.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The firm had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total value of C$44,410.44. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

