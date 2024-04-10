Scotiabank Cuts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$83.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBD.B. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$81.00.

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded down C$1.71 on Wednesday, reaching C$59.73. 316,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,525. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$39.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$53.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

