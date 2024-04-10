Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 1.6%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.17 and last traded at $74.17. 9,263,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 18,404,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.26.

The company has a market cap of $187.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

