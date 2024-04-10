Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 2.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.12 and last traded at $61.34. 1,252,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,901,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Roku Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC increased its position in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,182,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.