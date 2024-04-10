Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 25%

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 344,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 184,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Falcon Gold Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Falcon Gold
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
