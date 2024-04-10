National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.95

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 11125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 156,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 190,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 109,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

See Also

