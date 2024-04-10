Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.31

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 20355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MATW. StockNews.com cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Matthews International Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $838.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $449.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Institutional Trading of Matthews International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Featured Articles

