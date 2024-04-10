Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3,118.20

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3,118.20 and last traded at $3,123.82, with a volume of 834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,165.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Seaboard Stock Down 0.6 %
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.55%.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Seaboard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
