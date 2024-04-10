JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 259,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 179,171 shares.The stock last traded at $45.07 and had previously closed at $45.26.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,836,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter worth $19,556,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 542,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after buying an additional 347,647 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,495,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,374,000.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.