JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 259,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 179,171 shares.The stock last traded at $45.07 and had previously closed at $45.26.
JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,836,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter worth $19,556,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 542,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after buying an additional 347,647 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,495,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,374,000.
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
