iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,624,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 767,042 shares.The stock last traded at $26.52 and had previously closed at $26.68.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.