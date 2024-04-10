iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,624,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 767,042 shares.The stock last traded at $26.52 and had previously closed at $26.68.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,431,000. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 921,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after buying an additional 635,253 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

