Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAAGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,008,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,433,247 shares.The stock last traded at $50.58 and had previously closed at $50.58.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $162,652,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,066 shares during the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

