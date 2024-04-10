Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,008,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,433,247 shares.The stock last traded at $50.58 and had previously closed at $50.58.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
