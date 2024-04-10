Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,008,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,433,247 shares.The stock last traded at $50.58 and had previously closed at $50.58.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $162,652,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,066 shares during the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

