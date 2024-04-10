iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,614,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,421,147 shares.The stock last traded at $42.05 and had previously closed at $42.28.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 311.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

