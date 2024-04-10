Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.51. 6,792,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,747,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $820.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 613,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 666,800 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

