Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 31,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 30,177 shares.The stock last traded at $188.41 and had previously closed at $192.79.
The stock has a market capitalization of $895.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day moving average is $175.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
