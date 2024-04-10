Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 31,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 30,177 shares.The stock last traded at $188.41 and had previously closed at $192.79.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $895.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day moving average is $175.53.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

