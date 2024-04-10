Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Down 2.8%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.42. Approximately 846,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,815,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 9.8 %
About Trump Media & Technology Group
As of March 25, 2024, Digital World Acquisition Corp. was acquired by Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., in a reverse merger transaction. Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses.
