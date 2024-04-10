VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Down 0.2%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $220.50 and last traded at $223.73. 2,880,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,648,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.10.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.71.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

