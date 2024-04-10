Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a growth of 698.9% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 473,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOTH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 26,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. Hoth Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.63.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

