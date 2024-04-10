Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a growth of 18,450.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Innovative Eyewear stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 105,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,675. Innovative Eyewear has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Eyewear from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.