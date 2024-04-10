Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Up 707.7% in March

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 707.7% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $10,289,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 1,730.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 800,156 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $6,986,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 839,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 642,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.1 %

IVCB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,266. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

