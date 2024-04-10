Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Update

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, a growth of 716.6% from the March 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cazoo Group Price Performance

NYSE CZOO traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 300,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. Cazoo Group has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $279.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cazoo Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 270.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cazoo Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cazoo Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

