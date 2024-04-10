Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, an increase of 758.4% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BXMX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. 142,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,071. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $128,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.