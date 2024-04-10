Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, an increase of 758.4% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of BXMX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. 142,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,071. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $13.75.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
