Short Interest in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACR) Expands By 26,000.0%

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 26,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of NorthView Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,113. NorthView Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Get NorthView Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NorthView Acquisition stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthView Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthView Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.