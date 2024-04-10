Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT) Short Interest Up 21,700.0% in March

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 21,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Pyrophyte Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,666 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Stock Up 1.0 %

PHYT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,615. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. Pyrophyte Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Company Profile

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

