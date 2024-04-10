Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up 4.8% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after buying an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,938,000 after buying an additional 356,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.03.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average of $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

