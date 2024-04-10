Quaero Capital S.A. Purchases 12,212 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up 2.8% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A. owned about 0.09% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after buying an additional 1,847,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 352,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,974. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 123.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

