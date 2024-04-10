Quaero Capital S.A. Purchases New Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,240,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 615,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 89,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,364,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,564,000 after acquiring an additional 393,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YMM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $339.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

