Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 6,922 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Quaero Capital S.A. lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank increased its stake in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.50. 2,216,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day moving average is $131.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

