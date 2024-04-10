Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors trimmed its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,547 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 94,763 shares during the period. Mesabi Trust accounts for 5.0% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the third quarter valued at $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 241.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the third quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of NYSE:MSB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 13,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,717. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $26.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.09%.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

